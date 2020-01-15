ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) PT Raised to at Roth Capital

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Roth Capital from to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACMR. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,834. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $385.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

