Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,221 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $126.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $99.75 and a twelve month high of $126.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

