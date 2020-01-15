Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Nomura

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective increased by Nomura from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.96.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.87. 198,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,623. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,089 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

