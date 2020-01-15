Acute Angle Cloud 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 111.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, LBank, CoinTiger and HADAX. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 121.7% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $747,079.00 and approximately $1.29 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01867747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.03791498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00656603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00751467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00084746 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00603848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinTiger, HADAX, BiteBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

