adbank Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,579.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One adbank token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. adbank has a total market cap of $398,213.00 and $5,579.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, adbank has traded up 95.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About adbank

adbank launched on November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,850,563 tokens. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

