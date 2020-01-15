Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Gardiner Nancy B

Gardiner Nancy B cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Adobe were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,240 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,487 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the software company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.96.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $342.94. 2,213,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.62. The company has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $237.26 and a 12 month high of $347.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

