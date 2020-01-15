Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,154 shares during the period. Adtalem Global Education accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.05% of Adtalem Global Education worth $105,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 227,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. 341,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

