AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 65,867 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 129.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,867 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.59. 23,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,490. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $88.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%.

