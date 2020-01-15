AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,197. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $91.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

