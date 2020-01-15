AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 70,123 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,559.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 123,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 115,970 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 444,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,009. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $53.28 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70.

