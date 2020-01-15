AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $40,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $17,971,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 117,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.90. 195,672 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4927 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

