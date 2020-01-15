AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $22,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 727,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,547,000 after acquiring an additional 212,021 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 92,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.30 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,032 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.