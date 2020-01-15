AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Sells 71,800 Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,800 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,239. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $292.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

