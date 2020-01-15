Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,442,676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the previous session’s volume of 1,799,853 shares.The stock last traded at $58.20 and had previously closed at $58.13.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.39 and a beta of -0.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.