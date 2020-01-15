Agrimin (ASX:AMN) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Agrimin Ltd (ASX:AMN)’s share price dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.44 ($0.31) and last traded at A$0.44 ($0.31), approximately 56,762 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 27,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.48 ($0.34).

The company has a market cap of $85.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.55.

In other Agrimin news, insider Alec Pismiris 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th.

Agrimin Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Mackay Sulphate of Potash project comprising 12 tenements covering an area of 4,370 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Global Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to Agrimin Limited in December 2014.

