AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading 7.3% Higher

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67, 677,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,792,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised AIM ImmunoTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities raised AIM ImmunoTech to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

