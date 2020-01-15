Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,703,000 after buying an additional 211,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,078,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,564,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.31. 439,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,141. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.30. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALXN. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.16.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.