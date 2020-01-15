Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.22.

TSE ATD.B opened at C$43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.69. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$34.84 and a 52-week high of C$44.57. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

