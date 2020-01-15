Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on Y. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $824.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $665.00.

NYSE:Y opened at $797.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $794.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $760.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $600.23 and a 12 month high of $814.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 39.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 4.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alleghany by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,571,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

