Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $213.12

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $213.12 and traded as high as $219.80. Allianz shares last traded at $218.85, with a volume of 827,509 shares.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €232.21 ($270.02).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €218.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €213.15.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

