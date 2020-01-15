Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $48.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,886,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,304,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,721,000 after purchasing an additional 482,087 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,355,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,518,000 after purchasing an additional 114,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,505,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,129,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 395,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $49.33. 645,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

