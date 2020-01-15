Alpha Windward LLC Boosts Stock Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the third quarter worth $31,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the second quarter worth $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the second quarter worth $230,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

LM stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $40.27.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.83 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

