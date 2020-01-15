Alpha Windward LLC Buys 689 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 145.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $738,818.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,880.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,413 shares of company stock worth $71,389,660 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $229.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $233.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

