Alpha Windward LLC Has $487,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 345.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Newell Brands by 31.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

