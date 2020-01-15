Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,436.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,353.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,246.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,441.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

