Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,430.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,353.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,246.11. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,441.80. The company has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.