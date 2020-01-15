Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,435.29. 395,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $990.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,354.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,246.47. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,442.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

