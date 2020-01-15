Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.
Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $10.56.
About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
