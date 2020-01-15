Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Trimmed by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

