Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.00

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.64. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 1,947 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. CLSA upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 862.00 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

