Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL remained flat at $$19.15 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.43. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after buying an additional 122,905 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 73,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 46,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

