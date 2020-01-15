Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,171.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,869.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $926.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,816.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,818.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.