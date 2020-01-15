AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMC. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. 2,713,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.90 million, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.72.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 33,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 48,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

