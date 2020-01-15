American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.34

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.34 and last traded at $96.34, with a volume of 1336911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,774,000 after acquiring an additional 348,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,995 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,536,000 after purchasing an additional 926,783 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,955,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,098,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

