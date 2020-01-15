American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Update

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 489,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $467,351.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $24,521,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 99.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 542,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 271,038 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 751,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 255,366 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 82.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 393,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 177,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 66.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 166,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEL opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.03.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

