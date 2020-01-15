American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Down 15.7% in December

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,200 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 718,800 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.52. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,947,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Woodmark by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Woodmark by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

