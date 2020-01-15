AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE AME traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $100.65. The company had a trading volume of 275,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

