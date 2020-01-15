AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMN. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,051.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,354,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,614 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,092,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,253,000 after purchasing an additional 83,829 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after buying an additional 154,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,801,000 after buying an additional 146,507 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. 132,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

