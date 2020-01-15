Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $108.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,760 shares of company stock valued at $60,558,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. 1,027,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,646. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $79.85 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.