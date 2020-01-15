Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,332.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

