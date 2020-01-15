Analysts Anticipate Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $960.60 Million

Analysts expect that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will announce sales of $960.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $955.70 million to $965.50 million. Brink’s reported sales of $907.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.81% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brink’s by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

NYSE BCO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

