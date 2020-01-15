Analysts Anticipate FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.24). FTS International posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTSI shares. Bank of America downgraded FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

FTSI opened at $0.94 on Friday. FTS International has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,093,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTS International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after buying an additional 191,516 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTS International by 9,466.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 151,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FTS International by 656.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 140,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

