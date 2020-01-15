Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $3,099,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,530.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,695. 36.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 363.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 1,819,524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 180.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 151,011 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 4.14. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $16.63.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

