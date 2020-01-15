Analysts Expect Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Clearfield by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clearfield by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clearfield by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

