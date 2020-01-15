Analysts Expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

Cloudflare stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

