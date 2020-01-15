Analysts Expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Post $0.23 EPS

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crawford & Company an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

CRD.B traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. 10,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,433. The company has a market cap of $486.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Equities analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

