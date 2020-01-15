Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.12). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.32 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 1,241,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,256. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.50.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.
