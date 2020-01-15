Analysts Expect Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Analysts expect Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.