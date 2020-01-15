Analysts Set Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Target Price at €105.71

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.71 ($122.92).

AFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

AFX stock traded up €2.10 ($2.44) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €119.30 ($138.72). 105,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a 52 week high of €116.90 ($135.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €113.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €102.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

