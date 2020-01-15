Analysts Set GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Target Price at $73.60

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.60.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $78,046,905.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty during the second quarter valued at about $30,924,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,383,000 after buying an additional 154,167 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 117.2% in the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after buying an additional 147,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the third quarter worth about $5,462,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84. GCI Liberty has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $74.31.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 56.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $227.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

